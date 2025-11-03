Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed shock over the Rangareddy bus accident on Monday and urged the Telangana government to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Kumar stated that the Union Government will also provide all necessary assistance to the Telangana government in this matter.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic road accident involving an RTC bus and a tipper lorry on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway in Mirzaguda, Chevella, Rangareddy district, which left many dead and several others seriously injured. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Urge the Telangana Government to provide immediate relief and assistance to the victims. Central Government will also extend support during this difficult time," the 'X' post from Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

Several were feared dead, while many were injured after a truck collided with TGSRTC bus near the Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

"A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," the Chevella Police stated.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is inquiring about the severity of the accident and has ordered all the CS departmental officers to report. A control room has been set up in the Secretariat immediately, the CMO said.

The RTC MD, Transport Commissioner and Fire DG have been instructed to reach the accident site and monitor the rescue immediately, the statement added.

