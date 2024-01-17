New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir cleaned the premises of Shiv Mandir in Karol Bagh on Wednesday, as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan.

Visuals showed the Prime Minister with a mop and bucket mopping the floor of the temple.

Earlier, he performed darshan and puja at the Shree Kala Ram Mandir. He also performed darshan and puja at Shree Ram Kund on the bank of River Godavari.

The PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The X account of the Prime Minister included several pictures of him at the temple.

"Prayed at the Shree Kalaram Temple in Nashik. Feeling incredibly blessed by the divine atmosphere. A truly humbling and spiritual experience. I prayed for the peace and well-being of my fellow Indians," PM Modi said.

Later, during his inaugural address at the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for cleanliness campaigns, urging citizens to clean pilgrimage places and temples across the country on 'Pran Pratishtha' day of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

"I had called upon all of us to clean the pilgrimage places and temples of the country by January 22 and run a cleanliness campaign. Today I have the privilege of visiting Kalaram Temple and cleaning the temple premises," PM Modi said.

"I will reiterate my request to the countrymen to run cleanliness campaigns in all the temples and pilgrimage areas of the country and donate their labour on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of life in the Ram temple," the Prime Minister said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a cleanliness drive on Sunday as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign at all religious places until January 22 when the country will witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking with ANI, party chief JP Nadda said, "On PM Modi's direction, the party has decided that starting from January 14 (Makar Sankranti) till January 22 (Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple), we will hold a cleanliness drive at all the religious places..."

Nadda on Sunday participated in a cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan'.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, visited and held a cleanliness drive at Kainchi Dham in Nainital, while his counterpart Yogi Adityanath participated in a cleanliness drive in Ayodhya.

Speaking with ANI on the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' being carried out in temples across the country, the Union Railway Minister said, "PM Modi has started a campaign to keep our cultural legacy and our temples clean. Today, we did our bit after performing prayers at Jhadeswar Temple."

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. (ANI)

