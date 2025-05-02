Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent comments on rising prices, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagadish Shettar on Friday said the CM was making "completely false allegations" in an attempt to deflect the success of the BJP's 'Jan Akrosh Rally'.

He accused Siddaramaiah of using the issue of inflation to undermine the growing public support for the BJP

Also Read | What Is 'Santhara'? Madhya Pradesh Toddler Battling Brain Tumour Becomes Youngest Ever To Take Sacred Ritual of Voluntary Death.

"He is saying this only to counter the 'Jan Akrosh Rally' started by the Karnataka BJP, which was successful because the people were distressed with the Siddaramaiah government," Shettar said.

Shettar also said, "He should compare (price hikes) with the UPA government also... Only then will the real picture come out."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Re-Launches Amaravati Capital Works Nearly 10 Years After Its Unveiling.

The raeaction comes after CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP-led central government of pushing the country into a severe cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao-Mahangai Hatao' rally in Hubballi, Siddaramaiah said, "Ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, prices have skyrocketed -- from rice to gold. The people of the country and the state have understood the betrayal of the BJP."

He alleged that the BJP was attempting to distract the public from its failures. "To hide this betrayal, they are engaging in a conspiracy to divert the public's attention," he said.

Listing the commodities affected by inflation, Siddaramaiah remarked, "Salt, sugar, tea, coffee, rice, lentils, oil, spices, gold, silver, fertilisers, medicine, diesel, petrol, and cooking gas -- the prices of everything have gone through the roof. What haven't you spared, Mr. Modi?"

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in Karnataka have been engaged in a demonstration war against each other over the issue of price hike.

The Karnataka government even staged protests in Bengaluru against the central government's recent hike in petrol and gas prices. A counter protest was also mounted by the BJP against the Karnataka government over garbage cess, hike in the milk prices and various other sectors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)