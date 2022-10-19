Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena sat on a dharna along with family members of a girl outside a police station on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, alleging that she had been kidnapped.

However, Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Bishnoi rejected the allegations of the girl's kidnapping. Police said the girl was found in Chauth Ka Barwada of the district.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Held for Raping Neighbour's 12-Year-Old Minor Daughter in Kalyan.

The SP said according to the girl's family members, she had gone to the market in the morning and did not return, after which a missing report was lodged.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann-Led Punjab Govt Floats Tender To Hire Aircraft for VIP Use, Draws Opposition Ire.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Meena alleged that law and order has completely collapsed under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

"I am sitting on a dharna in Sawai Madhopur along with family members of the girl in front of the police station to protest against the abduction of the daughter of a Brahmin community by a Muslim youth. My fight will continue till the girl and her family get justice," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)