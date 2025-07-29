New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deoghar MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday expressed condolences over the deaths of several Kanwar Yatra devotees in a bus accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, claiming that at least 18 people had lost their lives.

"In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, 18 devotees lost their lives due to a bus and truck accident. May Baba Baidyanath Ji grant strength to their families to bear this grief," Dubey wrote on X.

Earlier, Santhal Pargana Zonal Inspector General (IG) S K Sinha confirmed five deaths. "Five Kanwariyas have died in a road accident as their bus collided with a truck. Several others are injured. More details are awaited," Sinha told ANI.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also posted on X, expressing his grief and assuring support to the injured.

"This morning, extremely sad news was received about the death of devotees travelling in a bus accident near Jamunia Chowk in the Mohanpur block of Deoghar. The district administration is providing relief and rescue operations along with medical facilities for the injured," Soren wrote.

"May Baba Baidyanath grant peace to the souls of the devotees who died in the accident and give strength to the grieving families to bear this hour of sorrow," he added.

According to police, the accident took place on Tuesday when a bus carrying devotees collided with a truck. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During this annual pilgrimage, devotees, known as Kanwariyas, collect holy water from rivers and walk long distances to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Many observe fasts and perform rituals as part of their devotion.

This year, the month of Sawan started on July 11 and will end on August 9. (ANI)

