Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 31 (ANI): BJP MP Raju Bista on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to West Bengal was crucial, asserting that winning the state is important not just for Bengal but for the entire country.

Speaking to ANI, Bista said the Home Minister's three-day visit and his remarks at a press conference "hit the right target," adding that the current situation in the state is "not good."

He alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee avoided addressing the allegations raised against her and instead resorted to criticising the Home Minister and the Union government.

"The Home Minister has been in West Bengal for three consecutive days, and winning West Bengal is essential not just for West Bengal but for the entire country. The current situation in West Bengal is not good, and I think whatever the Home Minister said in yesterday's press conference hit the right target. And Mamata Didi, as we always see, becomes impatient and instead of responding to the allegations against her, she made various comments about the Home Minister...The way she criticised the Home Minister and the Indian government, the people will give her the answer in the 2026 elections. I would say that 2026 is just the beginning, and this time it will truly be a Happy New Year for West Bengal," he said.

As the political battle intensifies in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday traded sharp barbs against each other.

Shah launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, saying that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of the state for the last 14 years while questioning her stance on the alleged infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state. He also accused her government of refusing to provide land for border fencing.

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah said, "Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years."

"After April 15, 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here," he added.

Mamata Banerjee strongly retorted to his remarks, comparing the BJP leaders to Duryodhana and Dushasana, characters of the epic Mahabharat

Replying to Shah's accusations, she asserted that the TMC government has granted land for fencing in Petrapol and Andal.

"A Dushasana has come to Bengal. As soon as the elections come, Dushasana and Duryodhana start appearing. Dushasana has come, a disciple of Shakuni, who has come to gather information. Today, they are saying that Mamata Banerjee didn't give land. If I hadn't given the land, what would have happened? Who gave the land in Petrapole? Who gave the land in Andal?" the Chief Minister said.

