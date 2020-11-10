Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10 (ANI): BJP on Monday lashed out at Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao allegedly for insulting its party workers and sought an apology from him for his statement.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, BJP MP from Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri said that it was not good for KTR as a minister in the Telangana government to speak wrong about BJP party workers.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Verdict Today, Post-Poll Sentiment Suggests Dawn of Tejashwi Yadav Era.

"KTR stated that the BJP party is playing cheap politics for Rs 10,000 promised as a flood relief to all the affected people in the recent Hyderabad floods. KTR said that Abhishek, a BJP worker was playing cheap politics for the promised Rs 10,000," the Nizamabad MP said.

The BJP MP said that the Rs 10,000 as flood relief assistance was not sufficient for the affected people.

Also Read | Assam: Compounder of a Tea Garden Hospital Arrested for Declaring Alive Child Dead in Dibrugarh.

"So, Abhishek, who has also been affected due to the recent floods, has received the money. In order to support others who did not receive the amount; he gathered them and staged a protest. But for this KTR insulted both the BJP party worker as well as women, who took part in the protest. What respect does KTR hold towards women?" he asked.

"KTR must apologize for his insulting words used against Abhishek and I warn KTR not to again speak against the BJP party workers. We won't sit quietly if BJP party workers are being insulted," he said.

Dharmapuri also questioned the TRS government's claim that a disaster response force with an 800-member team has been constituted in the state for disaster situations. "Where is the team working?" he asked.

He said that KTR must learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi dealing with land encroachments, pointing that as Gujarat Chief Minister, he had demolished nearly two lakh illegal encroachments in the state in 2005. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)