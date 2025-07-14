New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): After the Supreme Court allowed a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yogender Chandolia supported the move, and said that names of foreign nationals like those from Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh must be removed.

He also said that such individuals should be sent back to their countries and added that this exercise should be carried out in other states as well

Also Read | Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew's Return to Earth Begins Today After Historic ISS Mission.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Yogender Chandolia said, "Since the Election Commission has started this work in Bihar, it will continue this in other states as well. If the people of Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh are our voters, then what is the point of giving the right to vote to the local residents? Such votes must be deleted, and not only that, these people should be sent back to wherever they are from."

Meanwhile, a large number of individuals from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been found by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) with Aadhaar cards, domicile certificates and ration cards during house-to-house visits carried out as part of the SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, according to sources.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 14, 2025: Adani Green Energy, Avenue Supermarts and BEML Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

The state will have Assembly polls later in the year. ECI sources said that after a proper enquiry is conducted from 1 Aug to 30 Aug, if found true, such names shall not be included in the final list to be published on 30 September 2025.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that till Saturday evening, 80.11 per cent of electors in Bihar submitted their forms, adding that the commission is moving ahead to complete the collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs) before the stipulated time of July 25.

"With 77,895 BLOs, an additional 20,603 newly appointed BLOs on the ground, ECI is moving ahead to complete the collection of Enumeration Forms before the stipulated time of 25th July, 2025. Field-level teams, including 38 District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across all 243 Assembly Constituencies, and 963 Assistant EROs (AEROs), are being closely monitored by the CEO for this purpose," the ECI said.

These efforts of ECI are being supplemented by 1.5 lakh BLAs appointed by all political parties who are also visiting door to door, leaving no stone unturned to ensure inclusion of every existing elector whose name is in the Electoral Roll in Bihar as on 24 June, 2025. Special efforts are also being made to assist senior citizens, PwD electors, and other vulnerable groups by over our lakh volunteers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)