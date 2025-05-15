Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): The BJP workers organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar on Thursday in honour of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

The 'Tiranga Rally', which commenced from Sheri Kashmir Park to Lal Chowk, was led by BJP leader and Chairperson of J-K Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi.

Darakhshan Andrabi commended the Indian Armed Forces over the success of Operation Sindoor and emphasised that every Indian citizen is proud of the Indian soldiers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She dedicated the 'Tiranga Rally' to the unity and pride of the country, which is a message for the entire world.

"Operation Sindoor was very successful and the power shown by Indian army is the basis of this Tiranga Rally... Every Indian is proud of the Indian soldiers and the Prime Minister... This is for unity and the pride of the country; this is a message for the entire world. We showed that we have the greatest army and we can fight anyone and gain victory", she told ANI.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which began on Tuesday, will continue till May 23. On Wednesday, the BJP organised the 'Tiranga Yatra' in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' in Dehradun, whereas UP CM Yogi Adityanath flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' in Lucknow.

In Bhubaneswar, the 'Tiranga Yatra' was led by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes at nine terror hideouts in the deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

