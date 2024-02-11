Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI): BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda participated in the party's 'En Mann, En Makkal' padayatra in Chennai on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

A significant presence of BJP State District Union executives, party members, and the general public was observed during the pada yatra.

The six-month-long padyatra started by Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai in July 2023 is in its final phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a massive rally in Tamil Nadu's Palladam in Tirupur district to conclude the Yatra.

Annamalai will conclude his tour of all 234 assembly constituencies in Palladam.

The six-month-long padayatra was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state's pilgrim town of Rameswaram on July 28th.

During his Yatra in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, the BJP President urged all mothers, women, and youth to work together for political change.

Annamalai said, "All mothers, women and youth should work together to bring about political change in Tamil Nadu. Agriculture is dying, women's livelihoods are in question and the next generation of youth is without job opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

During the launching ceremony of the Yatra, Amit Shah said that 'En Mann, En Makkal' is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state.

"This Yatra is not only a political Yatra; the "En Mann En Makkal" (My Land, My People) Yatra is a Yatra to spread the Tamil language worldwide. It is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state. It is a yatra to end corruption and start development work," Amit Shah said. (ANI)

