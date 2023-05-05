Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI) Amid the BJP's criticism of the Congress over its Karnataka poll promise of action against the Bajrang Dal, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the ruling party was raking up the issue to divert people's attention from real problems.

He asserted that the BJP would not succeed and the Congress would come to power in the state after the May 10 assembly polls.

Sukhu, who is here to campaign for the Congress, said the key issues of Karnataka were unemployment and inflation, asserting that poor villagers were reeling under the neglect of the BJP government.

In an interview with PTI, Sukhu, who tasted success in the assembly polls in his state late last year, expressed confidence that the Congress would win in the Karnataka assembly polls.

Asked about the Bajrang Dal controversy surrounding the Congress manifesto and the BJP's attack over it, he said, "When they (BJP) can't give employment to the people, when they can't control the price hike, they remember the saviour (Bajrangbali). They do all these things to divert the minds of the people from the main problems that they are facing."

"It's confirmed that Congress will form the government in Karnataka. Now, to divert the attention of citizens… they talk about Bajrangbali. Bajrangbali is our Lord, nobody can insult him. These are all the political games that they are playing," the Himachal Pradesh chief minister said.

The Congress, in its election manifesto for the Karnataka polls, said it is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the party said in its manifesto.

Sukhu also said the 'Kharge' factor would play a major role in leading to the Congress' win in the state.

Congress party chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, was elected the party president in October last year.

Emphasising that the dominating factors in the state were unemployment and inflation, Sukhu said poor villagers were suffering as nobody was listening to them. "I met people, and listened to them. I think the Congress will come to power," he said.

"They (people) want to give maximum seats to the Congress and form the government," he said.

Sukhu also said it would be the party high command that would decide on the chief ministerial candidate in the southern state.

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes would take place on May 13.

