Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the Sikkim Assembly Election at Gangtok on Thursday.

The manifesto is titled "Modi Ki Guarantee--Viksit Bharat Viksit Sikkim."

Launching an attack at the Congress, Nadda said, "The previous governments believed in isolation and ignorance. They wanted to keep the people isolated, ignore them and increase their vote bank politics. This was the style of functioning of the Congress party and other parties. But when PM Modi became the Prime Minister, he said, "Look East, Act East, Act Fast and Act First."

"In collaboration with the Central Government, we will establish, an Indian Institute of Management of world class here in Sikkim. We will establish the National Institute of Design for the development of youths and vocational training in Sikkim. In the same way, to give potential to the youth and give a boost to tourism here, we will set up the Institute of Hotel Management," he promised the voters in Sikkim.

The BJP national president said that while major economies in the world have slowed down due to the pandemic or the Ukraine crisis, India has risen from being the 11th largest economy to being the fifth largest economy.

"After the COVID-19 pandemic, America's economy has shaken. Their GDP (growth rate) is one per cent today. Europe's economy has slowed down. Post-Ukraine war, Russia's economy has faltered, and so has that of Australia and Japan. However, India, under the leadership of PM Modi, has risen from being the 11th-largest economy in the world to the 5th largest economic power. When PM Modi will be the Prime Minister for the third time, India's economy will be the third largest in the world," Nadda said.

Speaking about other economic milestones achieved by the country in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, the BJP chief said, "In steel manufacturing, we are number 2 from number 4; in the automobile market, we have defeated Japan, we standing at number 3. Only America and China are ahead of us. When it comes to the Mobile industry, 10 years back you had mobile phones made in China, today you have mobile phones where it is written 'Made in India'."

The Assembly elections in Sikkim will be held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Sikkim has 32 assembly seats and one parliamentary constituency.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the lone Lok Sabha seat from the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The SKM also won 17 out of 32 seats in the Assembly polls while the Sikkim Democratic Front won 15 seats. (ANI)

