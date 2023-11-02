Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 35 candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly of Telangana on Thursday.

The list was released after the BJP's Central Election Committee held a meeting on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Delhi to finalise the names of its remaining candidates for the Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Class 9 Boy Stabbed to Death by Plus Two Student Over Payment of Tuition Fees in Bhubaneswar; Accused Arrested.

The meeting was attended by PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

BJP third list for Telangana assembly elections

Also Read | Narsinghpur Election 2023: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel To Take on Congress Candidate Lakhan Singh Patel, Know Polling Date, Result and History of MP Vidhan Sabha Seat.

According to the list, the BJP has fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy from the Jubilee Hills assembly seat. Deepak Reddy will face Congress Party candidate and former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin here.

The list also contains three ST candidates and five SC candidates.

The BJP is seeking to regain its momentum in the BRS-ruled Telangana, where the Congress is eying a comeback.

The party has fielded three MPs in the Telangana polls.

Telangana is among five states going to the polls this month. Polling will be held in the state on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)