New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of nine Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu fielding former Telangana Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan from Chennai South and party's state chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will be in the fray from Nilgiris.

According to the list, senior leaders AC Shanmugam will contest from Vellore and Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari.

Vinoj P Selvam will contest from Chennai Central, C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri, TR Paarivendhar from Perambalur and Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukkudi.

Soundararajan resigned from her post as Telangana Governor on Monday. This is BJP's third list for Lok Sabha polls. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast vote in the general election. (ANI)

