Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP of ruining the agricultural economy with its policies.

Akhilesh in a statement here said farmers are in a crisis due to the government's attitude rather than the nature's wrath.

Also Read | National Integration Day 2020: Here Are Popular Quotes by Indira Gandhi on Communal Harmony And Unity.

The BJP's policies have completely ruined the agricultural economy, he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP made false promises of loan waiver and doubling farmers' income but later conspired to make them dependent on corporates.

Also Read | Mewa Lal Choudhary Fails to Recite National Anthem Correctly, RJD Shares Old Video to Attack Nitish Kumar.

"If farmers do not commit suicide in this situation, what will they do? The minimum support price of paddy is Rs 1,888 per quintal but farmers sell it in the market for only Rs 1,000-1,200 per quintal. Moreover, they are being humiliated at paddy purchase centres," he alleged.

The SP chief claimed that farmers of the state are waiting for the 2022 assembly polls to replace the “corrupt” BJP regime with a socialist government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)