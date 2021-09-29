New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Reacting to the ongoing Punjab Congress crisis, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday slammed the Congress party saying that the party has become a synonym for instability.

Addressing the media, Patra said that the political situation in Punjab is really worrisome. "Since Punjab is a border state, the political stability is very essential there in terms of national security. But the whole of India is seeing that Congress has become a synonym for instability now," he stated.

Also Read | Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ Smartphones To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Spec.

"It is a surprise that when Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were rejoicing over making a big strategic move in Punjab and had gone for a holiday, things went haywire in Punjab. It is not hidden from anyone that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu are not on the same page. Both of them are having a battle of ambitions," he added.

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that the Congress party has been threatening media to divert their attention from the ongoing crisis in Punjab. "The way Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted that anyone in the media raising questions on Rahul Gandhi will not be spared is against the freedom of expression," he stated.

Also Read | Maharashtra Monsoon Deaths: 436 Killed in Various Rain-Related Incidents Across State Since June 1.

Mocking 'politics of love' preached by Rahul Gandhi earlier in the parliament, he said, "What kind of politics is this where you threaten a female journalist? I would like to ask Sonia Gandhi that being a woman, does she think this is justified."

Navjot Singh Sidhu, reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab, tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

Further slamming Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Veer Savarkar demarcating India to just a map, the BJP spokesperson said that Congress is a 'tukde-tukde' gang that colludes with the enemies.

Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi gave a speech in Wayanad and said that he does not believe in India's borders. I want to ask him that if he does not believe in the border, then what does he believe in?"

"Then what should we infer when your leader Navjot Singh Sidhu went and hugged Bajwa (Pakistan army chief)? You do not believe in borders and hug enemies. Congress is a 'tukde-tukde' gang," he added.

Earlier in the day, during an event at Mallapuram in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi said that people like Veer Savarkar demarcate India to a geography unlike him who believes India is constituted by its people.

"They take a pen, draw a map and say this is India. They say India is a territory, we say India is people, relationships," he stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)