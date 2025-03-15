Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): Karnataka government has approved a four per cent reservation for minorities in government contracts, a decision that has sparked reactions among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Reacting to the move, party leader Mahesh Tenginkai accused the Congress-led government of engaging in "appeasement politics."

"Since Congress came to power in the state, they are doing this appeasement politics. Those who pelted stones at police in Hubballi, Congress released them. They have done many such things," BJP leader Tenginkai told ANI.

Similarly, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also came out heavily against the Karnataka government's decision to grant four per cent reservation for Muslim contractors in government projects, calling it "appeasement politics" of the Congress and warning about its "nationwide implications."

The Karnataka Cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act that aims to provide four per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors.

The decision was made on Friday in a meeting held at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The official sources added that the amendment will be done after the KTPP act is tabled in the ongoing Assembly session.

The Cabinet has approved the presentation of the obedience in the same session, likely on Monday.

Earlier on March 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that four per cent of public works contracts will now be reserved for Muslims under a category called Category-II B while presenting the Karnataka government's Budget.

Reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B, up to Rs 1 crore, in which Category-II B refers to Muslims.

At the same time, the government has given good news to those who are expecting e-Khata.

The Cabinet has agreed to give e-Khata in rural areas that have been approved by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj obedience.

If this obedience is approved, the rural revenue projects and the households in the village station will be equipped, it added.

The Karnataka Lokasewa Commission's reform measures have been discussed at the Cabinet meeting as the KPSC has increased. In addition, the Cabinet has agreed to the formation of a separate committee for the reform of the Lokasewa Commission.

The Cabinet also consulted on the maintenance of the committee's recommendations. (ANI)

