New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The BJP on Monday slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his choice of a disparaging word to dismiss media stories based on "sources", and alleged that it is the culture and nature of the INDIA bloc leaders to abuse democratic institutions.

Be it Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or Yadav, they suffer from "Emergency mindset", and it is not INDIA but "gali" (abuses) alliance, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on X that the use of such a word by Yadav publicly is "extremely unfortunate".

The RJD leader's fault is not that he failed Class X but the arrogance of power, he said.

Speaking to journalists in Bihar on Sunday, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly had dismissed stories that cited Election Commission sources. "We consider such 'sutra' as 'mutra' (urine)," he said, noting that stories like Indian forces capturing Pakistani cities were also run during Operation Sindoor based on "sources".

The RJD leader was asked about EC source-based reports that claimed that its ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar had discovered a large number of people from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar during house-to-house visits.

Bhandari said those who used to resort to booth-capturing are abusing media sources out of desperation. "It is in their culture and nature to abuse the democratic system and institutions," he said.

As someone whose parents have been the chief minister, Malviya said, Yadav is expected to show decorum, not crudeness.

"It is Bihar's misfortune that leaders like him remain relevant in the corridors of power even today," he said.

