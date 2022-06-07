New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Days after the BJP took action against two of its spokespersons over remarks against Prophet Mohammad, several party leaders appeared reluctant to speak on issues that can be labelled as having communal or religious overtones, even as some voices came to the fore in support of the functionaries who have faced action.

Asserting that the party has not issued any instruction or guidelines, some leaders said the party spokespersons on their own are staying away from commenting directly on suspension of its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expulsion of Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Some BJP leaders, however, said that the party's key outreach policy remains that the party spokespersons on TV debates should focus on the party's central theme of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayas'.

The BJP on Sunday had suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Islamic countries.

Though most party leaders remained mum on the action against Sharma, noted lawyer and MP Mahesh Jethmalani stated that she was not a fringe politician though under provocation she made an insensitive statement.

"Nupur Sharma is not a fringe politician. Under provocation she made an insensitive statement which she has regretted. The real fringe are those who on public platforms stoke the fire created by her error and ruin GOI's efforts to repair the damage and restore India's image abroad," Jethmalani tweeted.

Several people close to the BJP and the RSS have openly come out in support of Sharma on social media and started a campaign in her favour.

