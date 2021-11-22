New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The BJP on Monday said it has launched a nationwide programme to collect, organise and disseminate the details of its workers who devoted themselves to the cause of nation building.

At the recent national executive meeting of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a new and unique module of the NaMo mobile application called "Kamal Pushp".

Also Read | Congress Will Suffer in Rajasthan Because of Sachin Pilot, Says MLA Ramkesh Meena.

It is a noble initiative where people can upload biographical accounts of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who worked tirelessly for people, the saffron party said in a statement.

During the meet, Modi had given an emotional speech about the sacrifices of generations of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and BJP workers that resulted in the creation of the world's largest political party, the statement said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Praises Tamil Nadu Woman Cop Rajeswari Who Rescued A Man Trapped Under Tree During Rains.

He motivated people to use the "Kamal Pushp" module to document the lives and times of inspirational BJP workers of the past.

The BJP is a party that is driven by its cadre and traditions, not by a dynasty or a family and hence, it is extremely important for the present-day workers to connect with the stories of their predecessors, Modi had said.

"Kamal Pushp" is a fusion of technology and tradition, where the past is being documented using latest technology such as a mobile app. The karyakartas can upload photos, videos, newspaper cuttings, links to articles and even write in this module.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)