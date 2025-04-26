Thrissur (Kerala) [India], April 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday condemned the incident of crackers bursting near the residence of party leader Sobha Surendran in Thrissur and urged the state government to take swift action.

In a statement issued by the BJP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Shobha Surendran is a senior BJP leader who is very popular among Malayalis. Shobha Surendran and the BJP are not afraid of the bomb attack attempt near Shobha Surendran's house in Thrissur. The BJP strongly condemns the incident. I demand that the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, quickly investigate and arrest the culprits, whether they are Congress or CPM."

Also Read | 15th Edition of Rozgar Mela: PM Narendra Modi To Virtally Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters Today.

He demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, conduct a prompt investigation and arrest those responsible, regardless of their political affiliation.

"If he is unable to maintain law and order in Kerala, then a full-time Home Minister should be appointed in Kerala. All Malayalis have the right to a secure life," he added.

Also Read | NCET Admit Card 2025 Out at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for National Common Entrance Test Examination, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

He further said, "A developed Kerala needs a safe Kerala."

The incident occurred around 10.45 pm on Friday when crackers were burst outside three houses on a street in Thrissur, including that of BJP leader Sobha Surendran. Police reached the location after being informed and initiated an investigation.

According to preliminary information from the police, Crackers were burst outside three houses in a street, including the house of BJP leader Sobha Surendran.

The crackers are found to be factory-made and commercially available (like ones used for Vishu and other festivals). The incident occurred around 10:45 last night. The police were informed, and they arrived at the scene. Police are examining the CCTV. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)