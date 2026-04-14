Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday met the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Bhavan in Shimla and submitted detailed memoranda opposing two key decisions of the state government, terming them "anti-people and impractical."

The delegation included BJP State General Secretary Sanjeev Katwal, Media Convenor Karan Nanda, Treasurer Kamal Sood, Co-Media Incharge Rama Thakur and Pyar Singh Kanwar.

Also Read | Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Best Wishes, Inspiring Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar and HD Wallpapers To Share.

Raising concerns over the proposed shifting of gynaecology services from Kamla Nehru Hospital to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), BJP leaders said the move could adversely impact maternal and neonatal healthcare services in the state. They pointed out that Kamla Nehru Hospital has served as a critical healthcare institution for women and newborns for nearly a century.

The BJP alleged that the process was being carried out through a "silent shifting" mechanism without any formal notification or adequate planning. "IGMC is already operating beyond its capacity. Forcing a 300-bed specialised facility into an overburdened institution will compromise healthcare delivery and patient safety," the delegation stated.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Powerful Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar on Religion, Constitution and Social Justice.

The memorandum further highlighted that over Rs 20 crore of public funds had been invested in upgrading Kamla Nehru Hospital, which now risks being rendered ineffective. The BJP also raised concerns regarding the possible alternative use of the hospital land and demanded a transparent inquiry into the matter.

In addition, the delegation strongly objected to the steep increase in pass fees for restricted and regulated roads in Shimla city. According to the BJP, the proposed revision increases the processing fee from Rs 100 to Rs 500 and the pass fee from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000, placing a significant financial burden on residents, traders and employees.

The party termed the move "arbitrary and revenue-driven," alleging that such measures would create unnecessary hardship and public resentment. It also criticised the inclusion of stringent penal provisions, including heavy fines and possible imprisonment, calling them disproportionate and contrary to democratic norms.

The BJP urged the Governor to take cognisance of both issues and direct the state government to maintain the existing services at Kamla Nehru Hospital and roll back the proposed hike in pass fees.

The delegation concluded by stating that the party would intensify its agitation against what it described as anti-people decisions of the state government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)