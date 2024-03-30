Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the BJP was tormenting the Opposition parties as it feared losing the elections.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office on the IT notice to AICC, he said, "BJP is targeting the Opposition parties, especially the Congress and Left, as it knows it is losing the election."

"We are a democracy, but the BJP is abusing the Opposition parties through IT officials. Nothing is permanent in politics. India alliance will come to power and the BJP is aware of it and hence it is resorting to these things," he added.

Shivakumar informed that he was also served with notice despite case against him is closed.

"The case against me is closed and yet the IT department has sent me a notice last night. There are many BJP leaders who are facing charges but no investigation has been carried out against them or notices served. The BJP is targeting only the Opposition leaders. They file a B report and close the cases if one joins the BJP," he said.

Asked if Union Home Minister Amit Shash was targeting the DK brothers by holding a mega rally in Channapattana, Shivakumar said, "The stronger we become, the more the opponents we have. The stronger we emerge, the more power we will have. Let the prime minister also come. We are used to fighting bigwigs. There is no leader who has performed last rites of Covid victims. Where were the Central leaders when Suresh was helping people affected by the pandemic?"

Further, when asked about announcement of candidate for Kolar constituency, he said, "I have had discussions with Muniyappa and other leaders and they have given their opinions. There is no scope for groupism in the party. We have given clear instructions to the leaders that they have to work for the party. We have given the ticket to an ordinary party worker and all the leaders have to work for his victory."

"Everyone will work for the party. There was a demand for the ticket to left hand among Dalits, there is nothing wrong in it. We have to look at the overall picture of the State as left hand is stronger in 10 constituencies. We have taken all these things into consideration," he added.

In mounting troubles for Congress amid the Lok Sabha poll campaign, the Income Tax Department has issued a demand notice of about Rs 1700 crore to the party, sources said.

They said the fresh demand notice is for assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes penalty and interest. (ANI)

