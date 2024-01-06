New Delhi, January 6: Bharatiya Janata Party charged the Congress with corruption after the Enforcement Directorate named former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party veteran Bhupesh Baghel in a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "For Congress party CM never meant chief minister, it only meant corruption minister. Prime Minister Modi gave a RuPay card and Congress gave a 'Bhupe card'."

He accused the Congress of treating Chhattisgarh as an ATM and engaging in widespread corruption during its tenure. "For the Congress party, Chhattisgarh was only an ATM and they were looting with both hands. Rs 500 crore bribe paid to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has been established and the proof has come out," Poonawalla stated. Poonawalla claimed that a person nabbed during the Chhattisgarh assembly elections in November 2023 revealed how money was being paid to the close aides of Bhupesh Baghel. Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Names Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Supplementary Chargesheet Over Rs 508 Crore Bribe

"We have seen how during the election this money was being sent to Bhupesh Baghel and it was caught red-handed. The person who was caught has also spoken of how this money was being paid to the close aides of Bhupesh Baghel," he added. "Now Congress party should tell us, will they continue to defend corruption?" Poonawalla questioned. Bhupesh Baghel Under ED Radar: Enforcement Directorate Alleges Mahadev Online Book Promoters Gave Rs 508 Crore to Chhattisgarh CM, Says Probe On

The ED named Baghel in a supplementary chargesheet filed before the special court for PMLA cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at Raipur, Chhattisgarh on January 1, 2024. The chargesheet is related to allegations of receiving bribes amounting to approximately Rs 508 crore from the promoters of the Mahadev App.

