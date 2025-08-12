Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ramchander Rao was allegedly put under house arrest over a row related to the reconstruction of the Pedhamma Thalli temple in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

According to a police official, the BJP state president was likely to attend a program called by Hindu organisations to perform prayers at the Pedhamma Thalli temple. Noting the seriousness of the matter, police put him under house arrest to maintain law and order.

"Today, Hindu organisations gave a call to perform prayers at the Pedhamma Thalli temple in Banjara Hills, which was demolished by officials. We received information that BJP President Ramchander Rao was also likely to participate in the program. To prevent a law and order issue, we have placed him under house arrest," a police official from Osmania University police station said.

Speaking about the house arrest, BJP state president, Ramchander Rao, accused Congress of restricting Hindu religious activities, while emphasising the locals' call for reconstruction of the temple allegedly demolished by government and revenue officials.

Speaking with ANI, Ramchander Rao said, "Today, in the early hours, the police came to my residence and informed me that I'm under house arrest. After inquiry, they told me that it's related to the Pedamma Temple in Banjara Hills, which was demolished by the government and revenue officials. The local people have been demanding its reconstruction, and some have called for a puja at the temple site."

Ramchander Rao also accused the Telangana government of arresting several corporators in connection with the matter.

"I'm surprised that the police are arresting me for Hindu organisations' programs related to Hindu virtues. The Congress government seems to be restricting Hindu religious activities, despite the BJP not being connected to this issue. Not just me, but several Corporators in Hyderabad city have also been arrested. I strongly condemn the Congress government's attitude towards this matter," he said. (ANI)

