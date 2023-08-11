New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): As the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament has reached its final week, the Bhartiya Janta Party will be conducting a meeting of NDA spokespersons on Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will deliver the opening address and the concluding speech will be given by BJP President JP Nadda. The meeting will discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and strategize how all spokespersons should interact with the media.

According to sources, two representatives from each of the NDA parties have been invited to the meeting.

From Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal's (RLJD) Chief Secretary and Chief Spokesperson, Upendra Kushwaha, along with RLJD spokespersons Rampukar Sinha and Rahul Kumar, will participate in the meeting.

Representing Uttar Pradesh, spokespersons from the Apana Dal (S), Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and Nishad Party will also participate. Arun Rajbhar and Piyush Mishra from the SBSP and Rajeev Yadav and Amit Nishad from the Nishad Party will be present.

Jeetan Ram Manjhi's party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, will have Rajesh Pandey and Shyam Sundar Sharan from the party, while Sanjay Sarraf and Shravan Agrawal will represent the RLJP.

Chirag Paswan, the National President of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), will also address a session. Devsharan Bhagat and Vikas Rana from AJSU, A K Vajpayee, and Dhirendra Singh Munna from LJP (Ram Vilas), might also attend the meeting.

Anurag Thakur, Chirag Paswan, and Anupriya Patel may also deliver speeches during the meeting on Friday. (ANI)

