Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would organise a 15-day 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' in the state from Saturday to commemorate the 75 years journey of the Indian Constitution.

Various programs will be held under the campaign in the state from January 11 to January 25.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a tradition of celebrating Constitution Day from 2015. I am happy that the BJP is starting a 15-day 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' from January 11 to January 25. Under the campaign, there will be different discussions and speeches regarding the Constitution to aware people. Also, essay writing competitions will be held in schools. It is a wonderful decision that has been taken to observe the public awareness campaign regarding the Constitution," CM Yadav told ANI.

The Chief Minister also extended greetings to BJP national president JP Nadda and PM Modi and appealed to everyone to join the campaign and understand the sentiments within the constitution.

"I would like to congratulate BJP chief JP Nadda and PM Modi who have directed the attention of the entire nation towards the constitution of India. Let us all understand the sentiments within the Constitution and respect its spirit. Let's resolve to celebrate the fortnight of how the world's largest democratic country runs with the help of its constitution," CM Yadav added.

Additionally, in a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Remembering the 75 years of journey of the Indian Constitution, the BJP will organize 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan'. Various programs will be organized under the event from 11 to 25 January."

Meanwhile, the Congress party is also set to launch its campaign "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan" across the country with a rally in Mhow located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, birthplace of BR Ambedkar, from January 27, 2025. (ANI)

