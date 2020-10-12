Jaipur, October 12: The BJP will issue a "black paper" to highlights the Rajasthan government's failures, state party president Satish Poonia said on Monday. Poonia alleged that the crime graph in the state is rising with an increase in unemployment and stalling of development works. Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP Cracks Down on Rebels, Expels 9 Leaders For Contesting Against NDA Candidates.

The BJP will raise these issues prominently through the "black paper", Poonia said. The BJP leader also targeted the Congress over the Karauli incident where a temple priest was burnt alive last week. Also Read | High Court Directs Delhi University to Declare PG Courses Results by October 31, Marksheets to Be Uploaded on Website.

Poonia told reporters that the Congress is involved in the politics of caste and communalism. The BJP leader also exuded confidence of winning the municipal corporation elections in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)