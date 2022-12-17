Lucknow, December 17: The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will stage protests in every district on Saturday against Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has said.

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a statement on Friday evening, terming Bhutto's statement against Modi "indecent" and "shameful". He said the party would stage protests at the district level in the entire state on Saturday. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Has Lost His Mental Balance, Says Haryana BJP Chief Om Prakash Dhankhar Over His Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi.

BJP workers staged a protest in Mathura on Friday and burnt an effigy of the Pakistani minister. State BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said party workers would hold a protest in capital Lucknow around 12 noon. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi: BJP Says He Further Lowered Image of Pakistan on Global Platform.

Chaudhary said under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been recognised as a strong nation in the whole world. "The statement of the Pakistani foreign minister, who has failed on every front, shows his frustration and disappointment," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)