Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Opposition BJP will raise the issues of law and order, unemployment, farm loan waiver among others in the Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session beginning Wednesday, party leaders said.

The BJP convened its legislature party meeting in the assembly building Tuesday to devise the party's strategy for the session.

Former chief minister and Jhalrapatan MLA Vasundhara Raje and a few other legislators skipped the meeting, chaired by Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the MLAs who did not attend the meeting had informed about it in advance.

Amber MLA and state BJP president Satish Poonia alleged people are fed-up with the Congress rule, and added that his party will raise all issues pertaining to public interest.

“We will seek a reply from the government on all issues. The party has made its strategy and preparations for the budget session,” he said.

Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to the state on Friday and Saturday when he will address farmer rallies, Poonia said Congress leaders practice the politics of opportunism.

He accused the Congress of misleading people on farmers' issues.

