Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party stating that it will lose majority in all the five poll-bound states as the party does not have any issue to speak about.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nothing to speak about the China issue which has been created by him.

Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, "BJP won't get the majority in any of the five poll-bound states because last time, elections were contested on Ram Mandir issue and now it will be constructed or it's not an issue now. Recently, the Prime Minister has also put allegations on us and Samajwadi Party that both the parties have a relationship with terrorist sympathizers."

"If PM Modi has any proof in support of these allegations, then he must prove it. Without talking about proof means that he has no other issue to talk about. He has nothing to talk about basic issues like unemployment," he added.

The Congress leader said, "PM Modi has nothing to speak about the China issue which has been created by him. Economists, NGOs predict that it's a threat to the democracy as PM Modi wants to be a dictator, no matters what he speaks in public rallies."

The polling has taken place in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa while three of the seven phases of UP Assembly elections have been completed and the voting for the remaining phases will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. Manipur will go to the polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

