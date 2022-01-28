Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) In an embarrassment to the opposition BJP ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in Odisha, a tribal woman worker of the saffron camp approached the state commission for women, alleging that former Union minister and party MP Jual Oram misbehaved with her over the phone.

Gouri Mundari, a resident of Jamsera area in Bisra block in Sundergarh district, lodged a complaint with the women's body and accused Oram of shouting at her and using objectionable words during their telephonic discussion on the rural elections.

The 22-year-old woman claimed that she called up Oram on January 24, but the Sundargarh MP made objectionable remarks while scolding her.

The woman was interested to contest the panchayat polls but was denied a party ticket.

Mundari contacted the MP as he was preparing the list of candidates in the Sundergarh district, she claimed after meeting with the commission members here on Thursday.

"I had lodged a complaint against the MP at the Jhirpani police station in Rourkela. But no action was taken against him. Now I have sought the commission's intervention," Mundari said.

Oram could not be reached for his comment.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports about the alleged incident, Minati Behera, the chairperson of State Women Commission, Odisha, had directed the Rourkela SP to submit a report.

"If required, the commission will serve notices to both sides to appear before it," Behera said.

The BJP also lodged an FIR against Mundari as she allegedly ransacked the party's Rourkela office on January 24 to protest against the MP's "misbehaviour".

BJP's Panposh organisational district president Latika Patnaik denied the allegation against the Sundergarh MP.

She stated that Mundari had sought the BJP ticket from the Bisra-A Zilla Parishad seat and when denied, she hatched the conspiracy to defame the party.

"She is making baseless allegation against the senior leader of the BJP," Patnaik said.

