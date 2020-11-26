Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): The BJP's agenda is not to wait for the current state government to fall, but to work as an effective opposition party said former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, adding that the current government of Maharashtra cannot work any longer.

The former CM told a press conference, "We are ready to work as an effective opposition party. The current government of Maharashtra cannot work any longer. Going by the history of such governments, this type of unnatural government cannot last for more than four to five years. We have never seen it before. The day this government falls is the day we will decide whether we can come to power or not."

Talking about the issue of 'Love Jihad', he said," Yesterday, I was surprised looking at Shiv Sena's stand on the topic of 'Love Jihad'. Shiv Sena had taken a strong stand about Love Jihad in past by publishing long articles and demanding to make a law for it at that time. They had demanded that this issue should be destroyed and now they took a U-turn. Shiv Sena government should be questioned on this."

Later, Devendra Fadnavis shared his quotes of the meet on Twitter and said, "There is great anger among the people against this passive government. No help to farmers is being provided. There is a big dissatisfaction regarding the electricity bills and it will be expressed in this year's election."

He added, "None of our agitations were noticed, no letter was answered and no meeting was ever held. This government does not want to solve any problem. In such a situation, the grief of the general public should be expressed and that is what we are doing through agitations."

He further added, "In the case of providing reservation to the Marathi people, this government is only wasting time. Therefore, not only Marathas, but students from all walks of life are being harmed. This current state government had not paid any attention to Maratha reservation issue from the beginning." (ANI)

