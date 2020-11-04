Kolkata (West Bengal), November 4 (ANI): BJP Yuva Morcha workers on Wednesday staged a protest in Kolkata against the law and order situation in West Bengal.

A BJP worker alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ended democracy in West Bengal and BJP workers are being oppressed in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee has strangulated the neck of democracy. They are involved in more oppression than CPM. BJP workers are continuously being killed and hanged. Around 125 workers have been killed till now," a BJP worker said. (ANI)

