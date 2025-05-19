Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] May 19 (ANI): BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Monday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following her remarks regarding the formation of an all-party delegation representing India.

Paul criticised Banerjee for her claims, stating that the Union Government cannot decide who will go from which party unilaterally.

"... Mamata Banerjee's reality has come to the fore. Today, all the parties, which are opposed to the BJP, are sending their representatives in the all-party delegation, but Mamata Banerjee is not able to rise above her politics. Her question is why she was not told about this, or why her permission was not taken? This is a matter of the country

The BJP leader questioned Banerjee's political stance, suggesting that her concerns over not being consulted or informed about the delegation were misplaced.

"It is a matter of great pride that we represent the country through an all-party delegation of India... Does Mamata Banerjee want to give any message to Pakistan with such a statement?... This is shameful for the citizens of West Bengal... There is no representative from the Trinamool Party (in the all-party delegation)," she added.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee has said, "They (Centre) cannot decide the name. If they request the mother party, the party will decide the name. This is the customary; this is the system."

However, she has also extended her support and said, " We are with the Central Govt regarding external affairs policy and we are fully supporting them..."

Further, Banerjee asserted that the party would have send their representative for the all-party delegation if the government had reached out to them.

"No request came to us. If a request came to us, then we could consider. We are in favour of the country. In the external affairs issue, we have always supported the policy of the Centre. At present, we are supporting the Central Govt's views and actions. They cannot decide the member's name on their own. It is not their choice, it is the choice of the party. If they requested me to send someone, we will decide the name and tell them. It is not that we are boycotting or that we are not going," she said.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The list includes Members of Parliament from multi-parties which have been divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader has been assigned for each group who will lead the delegation on a global level. (ANI)

