Patna (Bihar) [India], May 4 (ANI): BJP leader Ajay Alok on Sunday welcomed the Union Goverment's decision to ban Pakistani ships from entering Indian seaports, saying that India should sever all ties with a nation that "produces terrorists."

"This step is welcome. We should not maintain any relationship with a country that hates us and breeds terrorists. Pakistani ships will no longer be allowed at Indian ports. We will impose an economic blockade on Pakistan and isolate them from all sides. The pressure and heat are being felt in Pakistan and will continue to increase," Alok said while speaking to ANI.

On Saturday, amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India imposed a ban on Pakistani ships from ports to 'ensure the safety of assets.'

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issued a statement saying that ships bearing Pakistan flag shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port.

Similarly, a ship bearing the tricolor is barred from visiting any ports of Pakistan, the statement said.

As per the ministry, the objective of act is to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve the national interests.

The statement said that under the Section 411 of the Indian Constitution (read with Preamble) of Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, the ministry took action in dealing with Indian flag ships wherever these may be and Foreign Flag ships while in Indian waters, to ensure safety of life at sea and safety of ships."A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian Port. An Indian flag ship shall not visit any Ports of Pakistan," the statement read.

Shortly after the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides. India also held in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960. (ANI)

