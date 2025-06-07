New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday hit out at Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim for making what he called a "vile and disgraceful attack" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Operation Sindoor. He accused Hakim of calling the PM a "coward" and dismissing his role in the operation.

In a post on X, Malviya shared a video in which Hakim could be seen allegedly stating, "There is nothing big about the Prime Minister here... But, for fear of a bigger country, he has locked up the Armed Forces as cowards."

Also Read | Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Details and Application Deadline.

Malviya further accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instructing Hakim to say such things to the Prime Minister.

He noted that the rhetoric was similar to what a "Pakistani politician" would say to belittle India and its government, and that such remarks expose the mindset of such leaders who spread hate above the national interest.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Samastipur: 13-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Bihar, Face Gnawed Down to the Bone.

"Listen carefully to what Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim is saying -- the same man who once infamously called parts of Kolkata "Mini Pakistan" and openly harbours dreams of turning India into an Islamic state. Now, under clear instructions from his leader, Mamata Banerjee, he has launched a vile and disgraceful attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 1. He shamelessly claimed that PM Modi had no role in giving Pakistan a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor. 2. He went a step further and labelled the Prime Minister a "coward" for observing a ceasefire and not extending Operation Sindoor further. Frankly, this rhetoric sounds less like an Indian leader and more like a Pakistani politician trying to belittle the Indian government and its leadership. Such statements expose the mindset of those who put partisan hate above national interest. The people of India will see through this," the BJP leader stated in the post.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar further accused the Kolkata Mayor of raising questions against the Indian Army and BSF, stating that he was "incapable" of understanding the work that PM Modi had done.

"People like Firhad Hakim, they are incapable of understanding the work that PM has done... During the UPA government, when the TMC was a part of it, it tied the hands of the army... PM Modi gave a free hand to the army, and we destroyed the terrorist sites in Pakistan... Firhad Hakim and his party always raise questions on the Indian Army and BSF," Majumder stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)