New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign slogan that sought to connect every Gujarati with the present day Gujarat has been a "roaring hit" with over 34 lakh people participating in the exercise by uploading their selfies and videos on social media, BJP sources said on Wednesday.

At a rally in Gujarat's Kaprada on November 6, Modi had said the state has defeated all odds due to the contribution of its people and coined the slogan "Aa Gujarat Main Banavyu Che" (I have made this Gujarat).

Also Read | UP Shocker: Minor Rape Victim Sets Herself Ablaze as ‘Rapist’ Forces Her to Marry, Withdraw Case in Farrukhabad.

"Every Gujarati, be it an adivasi or a fisherman, be it a villager or an urban dweller, is full of confidence today. That is why every Gujarati says 'I have made this Gujarat'. People have built this state with their hard work," the prime minister had said.

The state BJP had launched a campaign around the slogan the next day.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Married Man Arrested for Making Obscene Videos of Minor Girl, Blackmailing and Raping Her in Mandya.

Party sources said around 34 lakh people have participated in the campaign by uploading their selfies and videos on social media as well as the Namo app.

Lakhs of people have participated by clicking selfies at selfie booths installed by the BJP across the state, they added.

"This slogan became an instant hit. To many, it is a reminder of the superhit slogan 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But more importantly, people really connected with the sentiment," a BJP leader said, claiming the latest campaign has been a "roaring hit" offline and online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)