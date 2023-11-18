Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18 (ANI): Alleging that atrocities against women in Congress-ruled Rajsthan are high, BJP leader Diya Kumari on Friday asked whether Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the homes of such victims in the state.

"Everywhere you look (in Rajasthan), around 20-30 incidents of atrocities against women are reported. Priyanka Gandhi goes for election rallies but did she visit the house of any victims?" Diya Kumari asked while talking to ANI.

Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi's comment that the Rajasthan government had to start 'Mehangai Rahat' camps because of the central government's failure to control inflation, she alleged that the highest inflation is in Rajasthan.

"The highest inflation is in Rajasthan. The price of petrol and diesel is the highest in Rajasthan," Diya Kumari said.

Earlier on Friday, in an election rally in Rajasthan's Sagwara, Priyanka Gandhi expressed concern over the rising inflation, emphasising that the economic strain has become so pronounced that women are apprehensive about managing their expenses during the festive season.

Recounting her visit to Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Women in Madhya Pradesh shared their worries about festival-related expenditures. They highlighted the challenges of cooking, hosting guests, purchasing household items, lighting diyas, fulfilling children's requests for firecrackers, and buying new clothes".

Priyanka underscored the pervasive concern among women regarding how to navigate these financial responsibilities.

"The entire country is fed up with inflation. You must have seen that during Dhanteras, when you had to buy something for your household, inflation has risen to such an extent. If the states had not started 'Mehangai Rahat' camps, how could you have managed? The situation is such that since the Centre is not controlling inflation, the states are running inflation camps to help you," the senior Congress leader said.

Voting in Rajasthan will be held on November 25.

On Friday, the voting concluded in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The first phase of the Chhattisgarh and Mizoram polls took place on November 7. The polling in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for all the state assembly elections is scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

