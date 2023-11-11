Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): The BJP's manifesto is the "roadmap of establishing Madhya Pradesh as the topmost state" in the country, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the state polls, Prahlad Patel said here on Saturday.

Patel made the remark while talking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal just after the release of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming polls scheduled to be held next week. He is in the fray from Narsinghpur assembly seat.

"I believe this is the roadmap of establishing Madhya Pradesh as the topmost state in the country and to establish India at the topmost position in the world. We have explained the last 20 years and the preparation for the coming 5 years is also there," Patel told reporters here.

BJP National President JP Nadda released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center in Bhopal. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Prahlad Patel and others were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Scindia said the state transformed from 'Bimaru' to 'Bemisal' state under the BJP rule and the party will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights.

"With the leadership of BJP, Madhya Pradesh changed from 'Bimaru' to 'Bemisal' state and we will keep this journey going on. In the health sector, we have promised an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, for Adivasi people Rs 3,000 crore investment and institutes like IIT and AIIMS in every division of the state. The BJP will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights," Scindia said.

The Sankalp Patra has been named 'Modi ki guarantee, BJP ka bharosa Madhya Pradesh sankalp patra 2023 (Modi's Guarantee, BJP's Trust Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023) and there are ten major resolutions in the manifesto.

There are ten major resolutions of the party in the manifesto which include the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 5 years in which free ration to all the poor families and apart from this the party will provide pulses, mustard oil and sugar at subsidised rates.

The other resolution states no family in Madhya Pradesh will remain homeless. For this, along with the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, the Chief Minister will start the Public Housing Scheme. The Ladli Bahna will get the benefit of housing along with monthly financial assistance.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

