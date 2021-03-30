Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) Leaving behind their political identities, Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who has recently joined the BJP, and actor-turned-TMC MP Dipak Adhikari, better known by his screen name Dev, have teamed up for a Bengali film.

The announcement came at a time when the two heroes are busy with campaigns for their respective parties in the West Bengal assembly elections and have been leading roadshows.

The Bengali film, which will be directed by Avijit Sen, is a joint venture between Bengal Talkies and a movie production company of Tollywood heartthrob Dev.

"Proud to present the next joint venture of @DEV_PvtLtd & Bengal Talkies starring none other than our very own #MithunDa & Dev," producer Atanu Roy Choudhury of Bengal Talkies said on Facebook.

The producer told PTI on Tuesday that the title of the film is not yet finalised.

Describing Chakraborty as "our very own" the TMC MP from Ghatal said he is excited to have him onboard.

"Proud to present the next joint venture of @DEV_PvtLtd & @BengalTalkies starring none other than #MithunDa & Myself. Super excited and proud to have him onboard. Stay tuned for more," the 'Paglu' actor said on Twitter.

They had earlier come together in Bengali blockbuster 'Herogiri' by Ravi Kinnagi in 2015.

Chakraborty will do a Bengali film with Dev for the first time after joining the BJP.

Ray Choudhury, who had produced superhit Bengali films like 'Muktadhara', 'Prakton', 'Belaseshe' and 'Sanjbati' said, "Possible shooting dates and storyline will be announced in coming days. I am excited to have Mithun and Dev onboard. I had worked with Dev earlier."

Chakraborty, who earlier maintained close ties with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the TMC in 2014.

He, however, quit the Upper House in 2016 citing health reasons, after his name surfaced in the Saradha ponzi scam.

Chakraborty became a popular name in Bollywood and foreign film markets like the former Soviet Union in the 1980s when he starred in a string of action movies, family dramas and musicals.

Among his box office hits were 'Disco Dancer', 'Kasam Paida Karne wale Ki' and 'Commando'.

His action movies won him a large following among youth growing up in the 1980s to 2000s.

Parallel to his Bollywood career, Chakraborty, a National Award-winning actor, also became a star in the Bengali film industry with major productions such as 'Nadi Theke Sagare', 'Troyee', 'Kalankini Kankabati' and 'MLA Fatakeshto', making him a household name in Bengal.

