New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday alleged "mal-intent" (or malicious intent) in carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections and said that this exercise reveals the "one nation, one party" agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She further criticised the EC for demanding documents that are difficult for people to submit for the verification process.

"Nityanad Rai is speaking with the confidence that comes only when there is definite mal-intent in carrying out the SIR exercise. Even the SC has said that it is unfair to ask and demand for documents which are tough to get, and has asked for other documents to be added to the list, which the EC is refusing to add," Chaturvedi told ANI.

"What is getting clear is the BJP's 'one nation, one party' agenda. If they don't get it by winning elections in a fair and free manner, they will manipulate elections in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav is right in saying that if it is such a pre-decided manipulative activity, 'Why have elections at all?'" she added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Bihar, led by RJD leader Rabri Devi, continued its protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday, intensifying its attack on the state government over the SIR of electoral rolls.

Rabri Devi, addressing the media during the demonstration, raised serious allegations against the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance, claiming a conspiracy to assassinate RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"We will definitely protest as it is about the people of Bihar... What about the 4 crore people who have gone out of the state? We have been surrounding the Assembly for 5 days. The state government must respond. 4 attempts were made to kill Tejashwi Yadav, and his life is in danger. The BJP and JD(U) are the ones conspiring," she said.

The Opposition has criticised the voter list revision exercise, claiming it risks the disenfranchisement of millions, particularly migrant workers and economically vulnerable citizens who may struggle to meet document requirements. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has maintained that the SIR is a routine, court-monitored process and that 99 per cent of eligible electors have already been covered.

The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament witnessed adjournments in both houses amid sloganeering by the opposition since it began on July 21. Yesterday, the proceedings in both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid protests by the opposition.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge joined the protest by MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) against the ongoing SIR of voter rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The protest, which entered its fifth consecutive day, was held at Parliament's Makar Dwar.

Several senior Congress leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and party leader Priyanka Gandhi, also participated in the protest. The MPs marched from the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises ahead of the start of the day's session.

The MPs were seen carrying multiple posters and a large banner that read "SIR-Attack on Democracy." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)