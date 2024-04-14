Bhandara (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): NCP leader Praful Patel on Sunday said that BJP's policies do not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste when it comes to providing facilities to people.

"There is no discrimination. Everyone, irrespective of their religion or caste, is provided with equal facilities such as toilets, healthcare, and support for farmers. Therefore, I don't think that BJP's key policy is against any religion or community," he told ANI.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Cleric Rapes Minor Girl, Gives Her Abortion Pills After Three Months of Pregnancy; Arrested.

The BJP released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee," with a focus on more development, women's welfare and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). The manifesto released by the party promised 'One Nation One Election' and "single electoral roll."

In its election promise, the party also aims to make the country the third-largest economy in the world. The manifesto set the goal of making India a "global manufacturing hub".

Also Read | CAA and UCC: NPP Leader Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh Opposes Implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act, Uniform Civil Code in Meghalaya.

"The dignity and empowerment of farmers is one of our top-most priorities. We have empowered our Kisans through a variety of measures including soil health cards, micro-irrigation, crop insurance, seed supply, and direct financial assistance under PM Kisan Samman Yojana. We have increased MSP multi-fold. We are committed to support our Kisan families and empower them to lead better lives," the party said in its manifesto.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its election manifesto, has promised a time-to-time hike in the MSP if elected to power for the third term.

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. Elections in Maharashtra will be held in five phases April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. the counting of votes will be done on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)