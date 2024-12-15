Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, questioning him about whether his government has fulfilled the promises made during the assembly elections.

In the letter, the BJP leader asked the Punjab CM whether the Punjab government is giving Rs 1000 to women as part of their 'five guarantees' as promised in the 2022 polls.

"I am writing this letter to you to remind you that during the campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections in February 2022, you, as the leader of your political party Aam Aadmi Party announced 5 guarantees for the people of Punjab. One of those guarantees was that your party, upon coming to power will give a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 per month to women above the age of 18," the letter by Sachdeva read.

He also said that he is "confident" that he has fulfilled the promises made to the women, and asked him three questions about the scheme.

"1. Is the Punjab Government giving a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 as part of its 5 guarantees announced by AAP during the campaign in February 2022? 2. What is the name of the women's scheme in Punjab under which women are being given monthly allowance? 3. When did the Punjab government last distribute monthly allowance to the women of Punjab?" read the letter.

Earlier on December 12, BJP's Sachdeva hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of making "false promises" about providing financial support to women in Punjab and Delhi.

Sachdeva said that the BJP is providing financial support to women in several states, whether it is Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha, or Maharashtra.

"Before the Punjab elections, the AAP announced that it would provide some funds to women in the state. But to date, has anyone received even a rupee? They cry over the low amount of government money. In the Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Kejriwal had promised to give Rs 1000 to women, Kejriwal made them fill out the form," Sachdeva said.

Attacking AAP further, Sachdeva said that if they wanted to give a financial aid, they would have given just after the Lok Sabha elections.

He said, "Arvind Kejriwal if you wanted to give, you could have given them after Lok Sabha elections when you made them fill out the forms. It's been two years since the AAP government has been in power in Punjab, but they have never given them a single penny. So, the public of Delhi better knows about your fake promises and now they only believe in the 'Modi Ki Guarantee'." (ANI)

