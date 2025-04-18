New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday hit out at Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan over his controversial "Shariat first, then Constitution," remark and called him a "serial offender".

In a hard-hitting response, the BJP leader told ANI, "Hafizul Hassan is a serial offender. A week ago, he said that for him, Sharia is above the Constitution. Now, he says, 'You have disturbed the Muslims by bringing the Waqf Amendment Act. We will come out on the streets and beat people up. Muslims have patience, but they are not in the grave.' A person who says such things, are they the protectors of the Constitution, are they the destroyers of the Constitution?" he told ANI.

He also alleged the Congress and INDI alliance for inciting violence in West Bengal following protests over the Waqf Amendment Act.

"One thing is clear that violence against Hindus across the country, especially in West Bengal, in the name of Waqf is being incited by Congress, INDI alliance parties," he alleged.

On Monday, Hassan clarified his controversial remark about "Shariat first, then Constitution," saying it was a misinterpretation and out of context. Speaking to the media, Hassan explained, "I did not say 'main' (I), I said 'hum' (we). Watch the full statement. I am a minister; 'hum' includes everyone. A minister believes in the Constitution and functions in accordance."

Hassan defended himself, stating that Shariat, like other faiths, holds a place in people's hearts, but it does not supersede the Constitution.

"Shariat too has its own place. People keep Lord Hanuman in their heart...it's a way of saying. I said something similar. Everyone is distorting it and presenting it. You will find out, when you watch the entire 5-6 minutes of what I said," he clarified.

Hassan further emphasised that as a minister, he functions according to the Constitution and that his remarks were misconstrued by some. He urged people to fully understand the context of his statement. (ANI)

