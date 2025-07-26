Gangtok, Jul 26 (PTI) The Sikkim BJP on Saturday observed Kargil Vijay Diwas at its state office in Gangtok, honouring the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1999 war.

The event, presided over by BJP's state vice president Dinesh Chandra Nepal, was attended by party executives and workers, who observed a two-minute silence to pay respect to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil war.

BJP's media in-charge Niren Bhandari highlighted key aspects of the Kargil War and the success of Operation Vijay.

He also emphasised transformative advancement in the country's defence sector under the Narendra Modi government.

According to a statement, Bhandari underscored the government's focus on self-reliance through initiatives, like ‘Make in India' and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat', boosting indigenous defence production.

He stressed the modernisation of the armed forces with cutting-edge technologies, including hypersonic missiles and counter-drone systems, alongside the defence exports targeting Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

Key reforms such as the 'Agnipath' scheme, One Rank One Pension (OROP), and the establishment of the Department of Military Affairs were noted for enhancing efficiency and morale, according to the BJP statement.

Additionally, women's empowerment in the forces and strategic partnerships with the private sectors were emphasised as steps toward innovation in defence, it said.

The event reaffirmed BJP Sikkim's commitment to honouring the sacrifices of India's soldiers and supporting the nation's journey towards a robust, self-reliant defence ecosystem.

