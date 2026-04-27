By Suchitra Mukherjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress, alleging corruption and misgovernance in the state.

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He said that issues like the RG Kar case, alleged scams, and law and order concerns reflect "Trinamool's culture" and not Bengal's tradition.

Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Irani said, "The RG Kar case is not Bengal's culture. It's not Bengal's culture that a Chief Minister says women shouldn't go out at night. It's not Bengal's culture to hold judges hostage. It's not Bengal's culture to siphon off the money of flood victims. It's not Bengal's culture to take bribes for government jobs. This isn't Bengal's culture. It's Trinamool's culture. Trinamool's corruption and atrocities. These two main issues of Trinamool have now become the topic of public discussion."

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"We don't work so that infiltrators can come and take over the country...Then the Trinamool leaders will have to explain why their ally (Congress) is saying that they are corrupt and oppressive," she said.

Irani accused West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress of corruption and misgovernance, questioning alleged scams and incidents in the state and demanding accountability over issues, including alleged financial irregularities and law and order cases.

She further said, "I feel like Mamata Banerjee has no answer to her corrupt nature in the West Bengal elections. How does what I eat have any direct connection to West Bengal's development? How many leaders in the TMC speak Bengali? Where did the 10.6 million crore rupees go? The Trinamool Congress should give an account of that to the people of West Bengal."

"Answer the fraud of Rs 50 lakh at the crematorium in Malda. Answer the reason why cash was found in the homes of Trinamool leaders. Explain why a girl was denied justice in the RG Kar case. Answer the reason why the Trinamool government protected the accused in Sandeshkhali. Discuss the main issues," Irani said.

She added that the Centre has ensured a safer, fear-free voting environment through the deployment of security forces in West Bengal.

"You must have seen, after the first phase, several Trinamool Congress leaders told the media that the Trinamool Congress was only getting fifteen to twenty seats. So, when the Trinamool leadership itself is saying they're losing, I don't need to add to that," she further said.

"The Home Minister has provided proof of how incidents of violence have decreased. A Chief Minister's responsibility is to ensure that voters leave their homes and go to the polling booth in a fear-free environment. Why doesn't Mamata Banerjee have this desire? She should welcome this. Congress leader Adhir Ji is supporting the paramilitary forces. So why does Mamata Banerjee feel that an atmosphere of fear should persist? As Chief Minister, she should be welcoming it," she said.

She praised the arrangements made by security forces and the Election Commission during the election process in West Bengal, saying they ensured transparent and orderly polling.

She also accused the Trinamool Congress of trying to "tarnish the atmosphere" instead of focusing on development issues.

Irani said, "After the first phase, the Home Minister gave a statement before the nation, and the way in which the paramilitary forces and the Election Commission have ensured orderly arrangements with transparency for the protection of the public and voters in West Bengal, they are worthy of commendation."

"I believe that in this entire campaign, the BJP workers and our leadership are talking about the development of Bengal. From the TMC's side, they have opened a front on Jhal Muri to tarnish the atmosphere. The public has now seen proof of how serious they are about Bengal's development," she said.

"The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023. It was his desire, his resolve, to implement it in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Narendra Modi passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in 2023," she further said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)