Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 (ANI): BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday hit out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for questioning the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the DMK's own partnership with Congress raises questions about political pressures.

Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan dismissed the DMK's criticism of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, which the DMK attributed to alleged corruption charges, by questioning the DMK's partnership with Congress, accusing them of causing harm to Sri Lankan Tamils.

"I am asking whether DMK has aligned with Congress due to pressure practice... Congress killed Tamil brothers and sisters. Why did DMK form an alliance with them? Why do they want to talk about the opposition alliance?" the BJP leader questioned.

Soundararajan claimed that the DMK was rattled by the AIADMK-BJP alliance, formed to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"They are now jittery after AIADMK and BJP formed an alliance. It is our duty to form an alliance and fight against them. Now, they are not confident about their win. Their alliance is in a dividing stage," she said, urging the DMK to focus on its coalition rather than the opposition's strategy.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leader Soundarajan stated that the BJP-AIADMK alliance will come to power in Tamil Nadu in the next elections and accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his ministers of blocking the state's progress. She claimed that over nine ministers from the Tamil Nadu Government are facing corruption charges and are "swindling with people's money".

"In the next elections, BJP, AIADMK and our alliance will come to power in Tamil Nadu.... The Tamil Nadu CM and his ministers are stopping the progress of the people of Tamil Nadu. More than nine ministers have been accused of corruption. They are swindling people's money," she said, alleging that the state government is misusing public money and blaming the Centre for covering up its failures. (ANI)

