New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): After BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital early Friday morning, Delhi Police has filed a case of abduction against the move.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police team, which was taking Bagga for questioning to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police at Khanpur, Kurukshetra.

Delhi Police today said that it was acting on a complaint filed by Bagga's father saying that some people barged inside their home and beat up the BJP leader. He also complained that Bagga wasn't even allowed to wear a turban.

The Delhi Police has not mentioned any name in the main accused column of the FIR, but in the detailed report, the entire incident with Punjab Police has been mentioned.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 452 (Housetrespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping with intent to be secretly confined), 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robbery), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bagga was arrested from his residence in Janakpuri here over a case filed in Punjab where the national secretary of the BJP's youth wing was accused by the Aam Aadmi Party of threatening Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP leader was taken to the Janakpuri Police Station outside which BJP workers gathered to stage a protest.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that the "Hitler-like act will cost Kejriwal". "Tajinder Bagga has been illegally detained by the Punjab Police. They didn't allow him to even wear his turban. Complaint filed over manhandling of Tajindar Bagga by his father," he said.

"Kejriwal's Hitler-like act will cost him. Punjab Police acting on directions of Kejriwal," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police said that they arrested leader Bagga from his residence in the national capital over charges of communal inflammatory statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation.

The Punjab police said that they had sent Bagga five notices to join the investigation but he "deliberately" chose not to do so.

They further informed that an FIR was registered on May 1 by Punjab State Cyber Crime, SAS Nagar against Tajinder Bagga on the complaint of causing instigation, criminal intimidation to cause violence and imminent hurt by publishing false, and communal inflammatory statements on social media.

This morning Bagga's father claimed that he was punched in his face while he attempted to capture a video on his mobile phone of police personnel detaining his son.

Talking to ANI, he said, "This morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face." (ANI)

