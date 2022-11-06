Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 6 (ANI): After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate won Dhamnagar bypolls in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the victory reflects Odisha's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is the victory of truth. This is the victory of religion and democracy. The people of Odisha have unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the victory of matrishakti and yuvashakti. I would like to thank the people of Dhamnagar," Pradhan told reporters here.

BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj won the Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha by a margin of 9,881 votes.

According to Election Commission, with 80,351 votes, Suraj got 49.09 per cent of the total votes. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Abanti Das came second with 43.05 per cent of the votes.

Suryabanshi Suraj is the son of former BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi after whose death the Assembly seat fell vacant.

After the results were announced, BJP workers celebrated the victory of BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj in Dhamnagar.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said, "Dhamnagar bypoll result is a victory of democracy. It is a victory of the youth and women. Gratitude to the people of Dhamnagar for reposing their faith in Odisha BJP, for honouring the legacy of late Bishnu bhai and for blessing Suryabanshi Suraj. The result reflects the mood of people in Odisha as well as Odisha's trust in the decisive and credible leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji. Hearty congratulations to all our karyakartas of Odisha BJP on this victory."

Assembly by-elections were held in seven vacant seats spread across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (ANI)

